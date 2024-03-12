‘Doctor on Wheels’ brings medical care to doorstep

ANI

Udhampur, March 11

The ‘Arogaya-Doctor on Wheels’ programme reached Chanunta panchayat of Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur on Sunday, continuing to bridge the gap in healthcare access for residents of remote villages in the Valley.

This initiative, aimed at geographically isolated communities, saw a large number of residents from Chanunta panchayat and surrounding villages benefit from consultations with qualified doctors.

‘Arogya-Doctor on Wheels’ offers a critical lifeline for those who might otherwise face challenges in reaching traditional healthcare facilities. By delivering medical care directly to remote areas, ‘Arogya-Doctors on Wheels’ ensured that even the most vulnerable populations in Udhampur have the opportunity to receive quality medical attention.

Earlier on January 14, Union Minister Jitendra Singh flagged off the programme in the Ramnagar area of Udhampur.

The initiative, inspired by the Prime Minister’s Digital Health Mission, provides people with expert medical consultation at their doorsteps. The ‘Doctor on Wheels’ ambulance is equipped with the latest technology and system to connect patients with senior doctors from across the country. The facility provides relief to people living in far-flung areas of Ramnagar tehsil of Udhampur district, where healthcare services are poor. It is the first healthcare service that will be delivered via a digital mode.

The ‘Doctors on Wheels’ programme will use specially equipped ambulances to provide medical consultations, diagnostics, and treatment to people in rural and underserved areas. The ambulances are staffed by trained medical professionals, including doctors, nurses, and paramedics.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Udhampur