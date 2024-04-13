Doctors re-implant amputated hand of Army man

New Delhi, April 12
A soldier’s amputated hand has been implanted back following a marathon nine-hour surgery at the Army Hospital Research and Referral. Posted in Ladakh, the soldier suffered severe injuries and one of his hand got amputated on April 9. The soldier was evacuated to the Military Garrison Hospital in Leh where he was stabilised by a team of dedicated doctors.
The doctors recognised the critical need for specialised surgery not available in Leh. A decision was made to transport the soldier to Delhi for advanced medical care to save his hand.
The IAF facilitated the transportation at an hour’s notice. A transport aircraft of IAF carried out night landing in Leh using night vision equipment and evacuated the soldier to Delhi. On landing at Palam in Delhi, the soldier was immediately moved to the hospital. All the while he was kept under medical supervision and the amputated part preserved in a cold container. The soldier is now stable and under post-surgery care.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
J&K will get statehood, time not far for Assembly poll: PM Modi in Udhampur
Dares Opposition to bring back Article 370, says Ram Temple ...
Congress all set to field 3 sitting MPs from Punjab
Central election panel meets today