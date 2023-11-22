Doda accident: Bus owner booked

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 21

Days after a fatal accident in which 39 people lost their lives and 17 were injured, Doda police have booked the owner of the private bus for not properly following the procedures and traffic regulations.

The ill-fated bus while on its way from Kishtwar towards Jammu met with an accident at Trungal Assar on November 15. A case under Sections 279 (driving or riding a vehicle in a negligent manner), 337 (causing hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life) and 304-A (Causing death by negligence) of Indian Penal Code was registered at police station Assar and investigation is underway.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been constituted, headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) under the supervision of Additional SP (headquarters) Doda for carrying out investigation into the case on day-to-day basis and to ascertain the cause of accident.

“During investigation, police have booked bus owner, identified as Dheeraj Gupta, a resident of Satwari in Jammu, for not following the procedures and traffic regulations. Further, investigation is going on and all aspects of the accident are being examined by the SIT constituted to investigate the case,” SSP Abdul Qayoom said.

A separate inquiry by the administration, including officials from Transport Department, PWD among others is also going on which will submit its report with the Divisional Commissioner in the coming days.

