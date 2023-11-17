Doda bus accident: Parents killed in mishap, minor sisters stare at uncertain future

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, November 16

The Doda bus mishap that took place on Wednesday has shattered the lives of Harshali and Lilly. The minor sisters were onboard the bus with their father Suresh Kumar and mother Etwari Devi when the accident occurred. Among the 39 killed were Suresh and Etwari.

Lying in a semi-conscious state in hospital, the sisters are too young to understand the tragedy that has struck them. While Harshali is one year old, Lilly is two.

The couple belonged to Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh and were employed as construction workers in Kishtwar. They had come to the district in March and were returning to their hometown with the two daughters when the accident took place.

The 39 deceased included nine migrant workers from Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Most of them were employed in hydropower projects underway in Kishtwar.

Neera Devi, Etwari’s sister who also resides in Kishtwar, is now taking care of the children in Doda. She says that the orphaned kids are facing a bleak future and government must come forward to take their responsibility.

She says the children had suffered injuries and are not completely conscious.

“I request the J&K administration to secure children’s future financially. I hope their education will also be taken care of by the government,” she adds.

