Doda court acquits Hizbul ‘operative’, associate in 2009 SPO killing case

A court in Doda has acquitted two accused, including an alleged Hizbul Mujahideen commander, in a 2009 case related to the killing of a Special Police Officer (SPO) during an encounter in the Marmat area of the district.

The accused, Ghulam Nabi alias Javed Qureshi, whom police had identified as a divisional commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, and his associate Khursheed Ahmed, were facing trial in connection with the incident.

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According to the prosecution, the duo had allegedly opened fire on a police search party in the Marmat forest area in 2009, resulting in the death of an SPO.

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However, during the trial, several prosecution witnesses failed to support the police version, weakening the case against the accused.

Additional Sessions Judge Archana Charak recently acquitted both accused, observing that the prosecution had failed to establish the charges beyond reasonable doubt.

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The court cited material contradictions in the prosecution evidence and the absence of reliable corroborative material while extending the benefit of doubt to the accused.