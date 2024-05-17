Doda police arrest two for smuggling drugs

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 16

J&K police apprehended two drug smugglers and recovered 900 grams charas like substance from their possession in Gandoh area of Doda on Thursday.

Giving details, Doda police said a police party of Gandoh was on patrolling duty when they saw two persons coming on foot, who tried to flee after spotting police. “Acting swiftly police party apprehended both the persons. After preliminary enquiry, they disclosed their names as Sardar Mohd and Hosiyar Singh, residents of Seru in Chamba of Himachal Pradesh,” an official informed.

During search, charas like substance wrapped in polythene weighing about 900 grams was recovered from their possession. A case has been registered in Gandoh and investigation started.

