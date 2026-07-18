Doda tense after man killed in police firing during ‘scuffle’, two cops injured

Tension prevailed in Doda district on Friday after a 35-year-old man was killed in police firing in Bhaderwah during an alleged scuffle in which he reportedly tried to snatch a policeman’s weapon. Two Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel were also injured in the firing.

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Meanwhile, family members of the deceased and locals have demanded a probe against the police personnel involved.

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The district administration suspended mobile internet services to prevent the spread of rumours.

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The incident occurred late on Thursday evening at the tourist spot of Jai in Bhaderwah, where the deceased, identified as Arif Hussain (35), a resident of Cheeka village, was stopped at a checkpoint set up by the Special Operations Group (SOG). The SOG is a specialised wing of the J&K Police deployed in terror-affected areas and works closely with the Army during anti-terror operations.

While the deceased’s family and protesters alleged that Arif was killed in cold blood, police officials claimed that a scuffle broke out after he attempted to snatch the service weapon of an SOG personnel at the Jai-Gandoh Road checkpoint. During the struggle, they said, the weapon went off, fatally injuring him.

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According to family members, Arif, an e-rickshaw driver, had gone to the scenic Jai area for a picnic with friends. They said the police informed them about the incident around 3 am on Friday.

As protesters raised slogans against the police and demanded accountability, the force remained tight-lipped over the incident. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Doda, Kartik Shrotriya, did not respond to queries till the filing of this report.

Medical Superintendent of District Hospital Doda, Dr Tanvir Ahmad, said three persons — the deceased and two police personnel — were brought to the hospital.

“A board of doctors conducted the post-mortem, and viscera samples have been sent to the forensic laboratory in Jammu. The two policemen sustained minor injuries and are stable,” he said. Dr Ahmad said Arif died of two bullet injuries to the abdomen.

Amjad Hussain, a close relative, said Arif is survived by a four-year-old son, while his wife is eight months pregnant. “The police told us he got into a scuffle with them and was killed. We do not know the whereabouts of the others who had accompanied him,” Amjad said. He demanded a fair probe into the incident, saying the police personnel responsible should be punished if any wrongdoing is established.

After the post-mortem, Arif’s body was handed over to the family, who staged a protest by placing it on the road and demanding justice.

Additional security personnel, including CRPF troops, were deployed in Bhaderwah and other parts of Doda district to prevent any deterioration in the law and order situation.