Doda’s lavender revolution has given rise to new genre of startups: Minister

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Friday said that ‘Purple Revolution’ originating from the mountainous and remote Doda district of Jammu region had brought forth a Himalayan model of start-up and entrepreneurship.

Advertisement

The minister said that the initiative, which began from Bhaderwah region in Doda with lavender cultivation and aroma-based enterprises, has evolved into a national success story. He noted that the model has now expanded to other Himalayan states and the North-East. This has given rise to a new genre of start-ups rooted in local resources, scientific innovation and sustainable livelihood generation, Singh underscored.

Advertisement

The minister was addressing a programme at the CSIR–Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR-IIIM) here on the occasion of National Start-up Day.

Advertisement

The Union Minister said that these are the best times for young Indians, as they, now, have the opportunity to earn well by starting their own ventures and emerge as job creators rather than job seekers.

Singh said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has become the third-largest start-up ecosystem in the world, with over two lakh start-ups operating across diverse sectors, including biotechnology, information technology, agriculture and healthcare.

Advertisement

Recalling the Prime Minister’s call of ‘stand up India, start up India’ from the ramparts of the Red Fort a decade ago to promote start-ups, innovation and self-reliance, Jitendra Singh said the government responded with a comprehensive policy framework. This addressed long-standing gaps in funding, mentorship market access and technology transfer, Singh stated.

The minister underlined the growing role of women entrepreneurs in India’s start-up journey. He informed that 60,000 to 70,000 start-ups are currently led by women. This reflects inclusive growth and the breaking of traditional barriers. He said that women-led enterprises are playing a crucial role in social transformation and economic development.

Singh also emphasised the transformative impact of the National Education Policy (NEP), which has redefined India’s education system by offering students the freedom to choose subjects based on their aptitude, interests and skills. He said this flexibility is nurturing creativity, critical thinking and an entrepreneurial mindset among students, aligning education with the needs of a knowledge-driven economy.

Referring to past challenges, the minister said that earlier generations of youth often lacked enabling support, institutional guidance and access to markets for translating ideas into enterprises. In contrast, the government has created a strong support system by providing financial assistance, market linkages and technological support through a network of incubators, accelerators, research institutions and start-up-friendly policies.

Dr Jitendra Singh highlighted the pivotal role played by CSIR-IIIM in bridging the gap between scientific research and commercial application. He said the institute has been instrumental in promoting innovation-led entrepreneurship in areas such as biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, agri-innovation, medicinal plants and aroma-based industries, thereby strengthening the regional start-up ecosystem.

The minister reiterated the government’s commitment to extending start-up opportunities to aspirational, border and remote regions, ensuring balanced regional development and employment generation.