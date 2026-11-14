Dogra identity cannot be held hostage to separatist pressure: J&K BJP

Jammu and Kashmir BJP on Friday expressed concern over the ambiguity surrounding the issuance of Dogra certificates in J&K, urging the Union territory government to form a clear policy defining eligibility criteria, purpose, recognition and the benefits associated with the certificate.

The Dogra certificate is an official document historically issued to residents of the Jammu division and parts of Himachal Pradesh and neighbouring regions to verify Dogra community status or residency.

J&K BJP spokesperson Rajni Sethi said, “The Dogra certificate was not merely an administrative matter but was closely linked to the historical recognition, social dignity and legitimate aspirations of the people of Jammu.”

Referring to the developments in 2011, she said the then National Conference-Congress government had issued orders on March 25 and April 7 concerning the issuance of Dogra certificates. Subsequently, on April 22, 2011, the Central Government extended certain recruitment-related physical standard relaxations to permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir, while the earlier state government order was withdrawn on April 28, 2011.

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“These developments created considerable doubt among the Dogra community,” she said, adding that the historical record and political controversy surrounding the issue needed to be examined objectively.

She said the developments surrounding the Dogra Certificate issue in August 2025 had once again underlined the need for clarity and transparency, urging the Jammu and Kashmir Government to formulate a clear policy defining eligibility criteria, purpose, recognition and the benefits associated with the certificate.

The government must also clarify the status of previous orders and subsequent decisions and establish an accessible mechanism for issuing and recognising Dogra certificates, she said.

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Highlighting the contribution of the Dogra community to the history, culture, administration and national integration of Jammu and Kashmir, Sethi said the legacy of the Dogra rulers and the sacrifices of the people of Jammu deserved recognition and respect.

She also emphasised the need to safeguard the interests of the younger generation, and said Dogra youth deserved equal opportunities, particularly in recruitment and other government-related benefits, without discrimination.