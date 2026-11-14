Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Dogra identity cannot be held hostage to separatist pressure: J&K BJP

Dogra identity cannot be held hostage to separatist pressure: J&K BJP

Urges the UT government to form a clear policy defining eligibility criteria

article_Author
PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 01:22 AM Nov 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representative Photo.
Advertisement

Jammu and Kashmir BJP on Friday expressed concern over the ambiguity surrounding the issuance of Dogra certificates in J&K, urging the Union territory government to form a clear policy defining eligibility criteria, purpose, recognition and the benefits associated with the certificate.

The Dogra certificate is an official document historically issued to residents of the Jammu division and parts of Himachal Pradesh and neighbouring regions to verify Dogra community status or residency.

J&K BJP spokesperson Rajni Sethi said, “The Dogra certificate was not merely an administrative matter but was closely linked to the historical recognition, social dignity and legitimate aspirations of the people of Jammu.”

Referring to the developments in 2011, she said the then National Conference-Congress government had issued orders on March 25 and April 7 concerning the issuance of Dogra certificates. Subsequently, on April 22, 2011, the Central Government extended certain recruitment-related physical standard relaxations to permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir, while the earlier state government order was withdrawn on April 28, 2011.

Advertisement

“These developments created considerable doubt among the Dogra community,” she said, adding that the historical record and political controversy surrounding the issue needed to be examined objectively.

She said the developments surrounding the Dogra Certificate issue in August 2025 had once again underlined the need for clarity and transparency, urging the Jammu and Kashmir Government to formulate a clear policy defining eligibility criteria, purpose, recognition and the benefits associated with the certificate.

The government must also clarify the status of previous orders and subsequent decisions and establish an accessible mechanism for issuing and recognising Dogra certificates, she said.

Advertisement

Highlighting the contribution of the Dogra community to the history, culture, administration and national integration of Jammu and Kashmir, Sethi said the legacy of the Dogra rulers and the sacrifices of the people of Jammu deserved recognition and respect.

She also emphasised the need to safeguard the interests of the younger generation, and said Dogra youth deserved equal opportunities, particularly in recruitment and other government-related benefits, without discrimination.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts