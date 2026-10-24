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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / 'Don't kill the messenger': Sonam Wangchuk alleges targeting over Ladakh issues amid HIAL land lease row

'Don't kill the messenger': Sonam Wangchuk alleges targeting over Ladakh issues amid HIAL land lease row

Wife Gitanjali Angmo accuses Ladakh administration of ‘bureaucratic dishonesty and incompetence’, cites its own letters on lease delays

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Adil Akhzer
Tribune News Service
Leh, Updated At : 09:30 AM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk interacts with the media, at Ladakh Bhawan in New Delhi. PTI file
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Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Saturday alleged that the government media machinery was activated to target him and his institute, the Himalayan Institute of Alternative Learning (HIAL), whenever he raised his voice against injustices in Ladakh.

“Whenever I raise my voice about injustices in Ladakh the government media machinery gets activated to target me & our institute HIAL’s land lease. Please take the message, don’t kill the messenger,” he said on X.

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Posting a letter on X, Wangchuk said a “quick look at this letter shows their own delays if not incompetence”.

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“In all, 5 written appeals, 15 visits & 30 calls were made appealing for timely execution of land lease,” he said.

Wangchuk’s remarks came as the Ladakh administration defended its decision to cancel the land allotment to his institute, citing the activist’s “disregard for the law”. It said the allotment had automatically lapsed due to unpaid dues and an unexecuted lease deed.

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Also read: 'India not behaving well with us': Sonam Wangchuk accuses Centre of going back on Ladakh promises

In an affidavit filed before the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court, the Ladakh administration maintained that the 40-year lease allotment covering 1,076 kanals and 1 marla of land at Phyang Thang had “lapsed by operation of law” on May 5, 2019, due to HIAL’s failure to execute a lease deed or deposit mandatory land premiums within the stipulated one-year period.

The affidavit was filed by Deputy Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Romil Singh Donk, in response to HIAL’s writ petition challenging the August 21, 2025, order cancelling the land lease allotted to the institute.

Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali Angmo, also criticised the Ladakh administration in a post on X on Saturday, describing it as a “spectacle of bureaucratic dishonesty and incompetence”.

“The Ladakh administration has the audacity to tell the High Court and the national media that HIAL failed to execute its land lease. Really? Then perhaps they should first read their own letters before making a public spectacle of themselves,” she said.

Angmo said HIAL had applied for the lease on May 20, 2018, barely 15 days after the land was allotted.

“We wrote again in March 2020. Their own Assistant Commissioner replied that the lease could not be executed because the administration had not finalised its lease policy,” she said.

Angmo said that in February 2021, the administration “repeated the same explanation, admitted that the delay affected other institutions too, and explicitly permitted us to continue construction”.

“We wrote again in July 2023. Four dates. Written correspondence. Official signatures and stamps. Their own admissions. And now they have the gall to make it appear that HIAL was responsible for the delay!” she said.

“What kind of administration creates the obstacle, sits on it for years, and then blames the institution that has been pleading with it to remove that very obstacle?” she asked.

Angmo added, “We deserve competent governance, not manufactured narratives.”

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