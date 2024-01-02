Don’t let terror ecosystem take root: DGP to force

PTI

Jammu, January 1

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) RR Swain on Monday said there has been a decline in terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir but it has not been completely wiped out, and asked his men to work towards peace so voters and candidates can take part in elections without fear.

In his New Year message to police officials, DGP Swain said the challenge for 2024 is not to let the dismantled terror ecosystem “take root or resurface even marginally in any form”.

The Supreme Court recently directed the Centre to hold the long-awaited assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir by September 30 this year. Urban local bodies and panchayats in the union territory have completed their five-year terms.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Kashmir