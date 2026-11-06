Don’t mistake silence in Kashmir for peace, trust its people, Mehbooba tells Centre

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday cautioned the Centre against mistaking the “prevailing silence” in Kashmir for peace, urging it to place its trust in the people of Jammu and Kashmir and asserting that national interest was far greater than any government.

Addressing party leaders and workers after being unanimously re-elected as the PDP president, Mehbooba said that securing a rubber stamp from a political party or attempting to impose normalcy through the present political dispensation would not resolve the issues confronting the region.

Advertisement

“There is no doubt that right now, there is a party here with 50 seats that obeys your (Centre’s) every command. Whatever you ask for, whatever you want to execute through the Lieutenant Governor, you are now executing through them, and they don’t even utter a sigh of protest,” she said, referring to the National Conference government.

Advertisement

The former Chief Minister called for an end to daily raids and harassment of families and demanded the release of undertrials languishing in prisons without due process. “You have to stop these daily raids. You must open prison gates where our people are languishing as undertrials without any due process. Release those who are ill, and those who were granted bail but are still kept behind bars,” she said.

Mehbooba said that while such an atmosphere might suit the BJP’s political interests, it was not in the country’s interest to leave the wounds of the people of J&K perpetually raw and bleeding. “National interest is far greater than any government. That is why I want to tell you: do not mistake this prevailing silence and suffocation — where Kashmiris are unable to speak — for peace,” she said.

Advertisement

Warning the BJP against exploiting religious divisions for political gains, she said the people of Jammu and Kashmir were being systematically sidelined in the police and civil administration.

“When I say this, I say it to the BJP: You will perish, but this country will endure. This is a great and magnificent nation, and its people understand,” she said.

Earlier, Mehbooba was unanimously re-elected as PDP president. Members of the electoral college from Jammu participated online and unanimously supported her candidature. Mehbooba has headed the party since 2002.