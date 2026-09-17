DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Don’t trust verbal assurances from Centre: Omar Abdullah to Ladakh leadership

Don’t trust verbal assurances from Centre: Omar Abdullah to Ladakh leadership

J&K CM said Ladakh leaders should insist on formal assurances from the Centre

article_Author
Adil Akhzer
Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:31 AM Sep 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Srinagar, Oct 14 (ANI): Jammu Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah addresses the National Executive Committee meeting of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), in Srinagar on Tuesday.(ANI Photo)
Advertisement

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday advised the leadership in Ladakh not to rely on any verbal assurances from the Centre regarding their demands for constitutional safeguards, urging them instead to seek written commitments.

His remarks came after a recent round of sub-committee-level talks between representatives of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and leaders of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) in New Delhi. Following the meeting, LAB and KDA leaders said the discussions had produced no concrete outcome. Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra, however, appealed to the region’s leadership to maintain optimism and reassure the public that progress was being made on key issues.

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, Omar said Ladakh’s leaders should insist on formal assurances from the Centre.

Advertisement

“I can only give advice to the leaders of Ladakh as a friend and elder brother. Please do not believe any promise of the Central Government unless it is given to you in writing. We have been victims of this ourselves,” he said.

Referring to Jammu and Kashmir’s demand for restoration of statehood, Omar said a verbal assurance had earlier been given that statehood would be restored soon after the Assembly elections.

Advertisement

“Almost two years have passed and that promise remains unfulfilled. Therefore, I request the leaders of Ladakh and Kargil not to rely on verbal assurances. Until there is a written commitment, I do not think the people of Ladakh will achieve their objectives,” he said.

Meanwhile, ahead of the first anniversary of the September 24 protests last year, the KDA has announced a major rally on September 20 to demand justice for the four persons killed in Leh violence.

Asked about ongoing protests in the Kashmir Valley, Omar said that while democratic protest was a legitimate right, dialogue remained the most effective way of resolving issues. “To tell people in a democracy that they cannot protest would be wrong. But apart from protests, there are other ways to convey your message to the government,” he said.

The Chief Minister urged agitating groups to return to the dialogue process, saying meaningful outcomes could ultimately emerge only through engagement.

“I would request these people to take the path of dialogue because solutions come through discussions. We will not be able to engage while protests are continuing. If demands are pursued solely through protests, others will also adopt the same route. As long as protests continue, meaningful talks become difficult,” he said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts