Don’t trust verbal assurances from Centre: Omar Abdullah to Ladakh leadership

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday advised the leadership in Ladakh not to rely on any verbal assurances from the Centre regarding their demands for constitutional safeguards, urging them instead to seek written commitments.

His remarks came after a recent round of sub-committee-level talks between representatives of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and leaders of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) in New Delhi. Following the meeting, LAB and KDA leaders said the discussions had produced no concrete outcome. Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra, however, appealed to the region’s leadership to maintain optimism and reassure the public that progress was being made on key issues.

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Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, Omar said Ladakh’s leaders should insist on formal assurances from the Centre.

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“I can only give advice to the leaders of Ladakh as a friend and elder brother. Please do not believe any promise of the Central Government unless it is given to you in writing. We have been victims of this ourselves,” he said.

Referring to Jammu and Kashmir’s demand for restoration of statehood, Omar said a verbal assurance had earlier been given that statehood would be restored soon after the Assembly elections.

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“Almost two years have passed and that promise remains unfulfilled. Therefore, I request the leaders of Ladakh and Kargil not to rely on verbal assurances. Until there is a written commitment, I do not think the people of Ladakh will achieve their objectives,” he said.

Meanwhile, ahead of the first anniversary of the September 24 protests last year, the KDA has announced a major rally on September 20 to demand justice for the four persons killed in Leh violence.

Asked about ongoing protests in the Kashmir Valley, Omar said that while democratic protest was a legitimate right, dialogue remained the most effective way of resolving issues. “To tell people in a democracy that they cannot protest would be wrong. But apart from protests, there are other ways to convey your message to the government,” he said.

The Chief Minister urged agitating groups to return to the dialogue process, saying meaningful outcomes could ultimately emerge only through engagement.

“I would request these people to take the path of dialogue because solutions come through discussions. We will not be able to engage while protests are continuing. If demands are pursued solely through protests, others will also adopt the same route. As long as protests continue, meaningful talks become difficult,” he said.