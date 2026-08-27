DRDO successfully tests high-altitude combat parachutes in Ladakh

The Military Combat Parachute System (MCPS) designed and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has been successfully tested at one of the world’s highest altitudes drop zones in Ladakh.

Advertisement

The trials were carried out at Nyoma, close to the Line of Control in south-eastern Ladakh, where the IAF recently commissioned the world’s highest airbase for fighter aircraft operation.

Advertisement

The MCPS has been developed by DRDO’s Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE) Agra and the Defence Bioengineering and Electromedical Laboratory, Bengaluru.

Advertisement

ADRDE test jumpers — Wg Cdr Rahul Jha Chief Test Jumper, MWO RJ Singh, MWO Vivek Tiwari — executed the jump from an altitude of 22,000 ft above mean sea level, the DRDO said on Wednesday.

The parachute was deployed at 20,000 ft, with a safe landing at 13,700 ft.

Advertisement

The temperature was minus 15 degrees Celsius and the test jumpers utilised MCPS and all other sub-systems, including indigenous para computer, oxygen system and jumpsuits.

Nyoma has been the site of several military exercises, including para drops of troops, vehicles and equipment.

“The successful trial demonstrated the efficacy, reliability and tactical employability of MCPS in extreme high-altitude conditions, reinforcing India’s commitment to self-reliance in critical defence technologies,” DRDO said.

Earlier, the MCPS had successfully undergone a combat freefall jump from an altitude of 32,000 ft. This makes it the only parachute system currently in operational use by the Indian Armed Forces capable of deployment above 25,000 ft.

The MCPS incorporates several enhanced tactical features, including a lower rate of descent and superior steering capabilities, enabling paratroopers to safely exit aircraft, deploy parachutes at predetermined altitudes, navigate accurately and land at designated zones.