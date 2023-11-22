Drive against high beam use in Leh

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 21

Ladakh traffic police has launched a special drive in Leh town against usage of high beam lights by motorists. The campaign is being led by Deputy SP Traffic Mohammad Baqir, who said that all traffic enforcement squads have been directed to set up special nakas, both on highways and internal roads, to check violations.

“We have started issuing challans for the usage of high beams during night hours and in the coming weeks it will continu,” he said.

Baqir said high beams temporarily blind motorists and often cause fatal accidents and thus, traffic police will not tolerate this violation. For the first time, violators are fined Rs 500 and Rs 1500 for the second time and so on. The DSP said the police personnel have also been told to make the motorists aware how misuse of high beam can cause accidents.

