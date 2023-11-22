Drive against high beam use in Leh

Jammu, November 21
Ladakh traffic police has launched a special drive in Leh town against usage of high beam lights by motorists. The campaign is being led by Deputy SP Traffic Mohammad Baqir, who said that all traffic enforcement squads have been directed to set up special nakas, both on highways and internal roads, to check violations.
“We have started issuing challans for the usage of high beams during night hours and in the coming weeks it will continu,” he said.
Baqir said high beams temporarily blind motorists and often cause fatal accidents and thus, traffic police will not tolerate this violation. For the first time, violators are fined Rs 500 and Rs 1500 for the second time and so on. The DSP said the police personnel have also been told to make the motorists aware how misuse of high beam can cause accidents.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel agrees to 4-day ceasefire, Hamas to release 50 hostages
150 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails will also be...
North Korea says it put a military spy satellite into orbit on third try
US condemned the launch, saying it ‘raises tensions and risk...
Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rescue timeline can range from 2.5 to 40 days, says Govt
Don’t sensationalise OPs, TV channels told
Punjab Police arrest 3 persons linked to ISI-controlled Pakistan-based terror module in Bathinda
The arrested persons were in contact with persons currently ...
Manipur clashes ‘political problem’; violence will continue until 4,000 looted arms recovered: Eastern Army Commander
More than 180 people have lost their lives in Manipur ethnic...