Drive against stray cattle held

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 5

A drive against stray cattle was conducted by the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) on Friday. The drive was conducted on the directions of JMC Commissioner Rahul Yadav and under the supervision of Dr Divya Sharma, Municipal Veterinary Officer.

The drive was conducted after complaints were received from public about stray cattle roaming on roads in different parts of the city.

Several areas of Jammu city, including Vikram Chowk, Panama Chowk, Gandhi Nagar, Trikuta Nagar, Narwal, Bhatindi, Channi Himmat, Sainik Colony, Greater Kailash and Kunjwani were covered under the drive.

During the drive, counselling was provided to public regarding management of stray animals. The public was advised not to let loose their animals, which cause serious accidents, imacting both humans and other animals, especially in the prevailing foggy and winter season. Moreover, the free roaming animals also cause traffic congestion in different areas of Jammu city.

Dr Divya Sharma also appealed to the general public, especially the cattle owners, to cooperate with the MC. She further issued strict instructions to those who let loose their animals on roads and in parks. As many as 25 animals were impounded and warnings and notices were issued to the defaulters.

