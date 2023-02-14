Drone creates panic in Jammu

Jammu, February 13
The police have seized a drone flying over Bandrali village in Bishnah area of Jammu, triggering panic among local residents. Investigations revealed that it was being used to film a wedding ceremony. Further investigation is underway, said Bishnah SHO Vikram Sharma.
Over the past few years, terror outfits have been using drones to deliver arms, explosives, cash and narcotics from across the border.
