Drone seized from Jammu outskirts

PTI

Jammu, February 13

Police have seized a drone flying on the city’s outskirts, triggering panic among locals, officials said on Monday.

The drone was observed flying on the outskirts of Bandrali village in Bishnah area on Sunday night, they said.

The villagers informed the police when they saw the quadcopter flying over the hamlet.

The drone was seized. Investigations revealed that it was being used to film a wedding ceremony. Further investigation is under way, Bishnah police station SHO Vikram Sharma told PTI.

Over the past few years, terror outfits have used drones to ferry weapons, ammunition, explosives, cash and narcotics from across the border.