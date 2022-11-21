Drone spotted near airport

Jammu, November 20
An alert was sounded in Jammu after a flying object, most probably a drone, was detected within 2 km of aerial distance from the Jammu airport on Sunday. Sources said the drone went off radar a few seconds later, suggesting it might have been used at some marriage ceremony or other event. This is yet to be confirmed, they said.
The moment the Air Traffic Control radars detected the drone, the airport’s security and anti-drone system was activated, keeping in mind the last year’s attack at the airport wherein two IEDs were dropped through drone.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
COP27 seals 'loss & damage' deal
Fund to aid poor nations hit by climate disasters | No conse...
UP man who killed ex-girlfriend and cuts her body into 6 parts says 'betrayal' led to murder
The incident bears an uncanny resemblance to the Shraddha Wa...
World waited far too long for this: India hails COP27 move
World should not burden farmers with mitigation responsibili...
Dera Sacha Sauda follower’s killing: Sixth shooter arrested after encounter in Jaipur
In exchange of fire, accused get injured | Slain dera follow...