Drone threat discussed

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 20

Sticky bombs and drones could be a challenge for security forces in Kashmir for smooth conduct of the annual pilgrimage to the holy Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas. Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar today reviewed security for the Amarnath pilgrimage where officials discussed the threat of sticky bombs and drones among other issues, an official told The Tribune.

The meeting took place in Anantnag district. The Centre has sanctioned 50 companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) for the security of the 43-day pilgrimage starting June 30.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is assisting J&K to probe if militants used a sticky bomb on May 13 to target a bus carrying pilgrims to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra. The attack killed four pilgrims and injured 24.

The Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Fighters, a lesser-known militant outfit, claimed responsibility for the attack, saying the bus was targeted with a sticky bomb, a type of IED. Sticky bombs or magnet-attached IEDs can be attached to a vehicle and detonated remotely.

Last year, dozens of such bombs were seized by security forces in different raids in Jammu province.

Terrorists have used such bombs in Afghanistan against the NATO forces.

The Amarnath shrine pilgrimage to the 3,880 metre-high cave shrine is held from the twin routes of Pahalgam and Baltal.

