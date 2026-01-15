DT
PT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Drones sighted along Indo-Pak border in J-K's Poonch, Samba     

Drones sighted along Indo-Pak border in J-K’s Poonch, Samba     

The drones were seen hovering along the Line of Control in Poonch and the Ramgarh sector of Samba district

PTI
Poonch/Jammu, Updated At : 10:45 PM Jan 15, 2026 IST
Photo for representation
Pakistani drones were spotted hovering along the Indo-Pak border in the twin districts of Poonch and Samba in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday night, prompting security forces to activate their anti-unmanned aerial system to respond effectively.

The drones were seen hovering along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch and the Ramgarh sector of Samba district, according to sources.

A drone was seen near posts along the LoC in Poonch, leading the forces to implement their anti-UAS measures. Similarly, another drone was sighted along the International Border in the Ramgarh sector, sources added.

Meanwhile, troops remain on high alert along the border with Pakistan.

On Tuesday night, Army personnel had opened fire to intercept multiple suspected Pakistani drones that had entered Indian territory from across the LoC in Rajouri district.

