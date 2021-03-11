Dropped by Pakistani drone, 3 tiffin bombs seized in Akhnoor

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, June 7

A major tragedy was averted when the police and the Border Security Force (BSF), in a joint operation along the international border in Akhnoor sector, found three sticky bombs dropped by a Pakistani drone late evening yesterday. Noticing the drone, BSF and police personnel opened fire following which the flying object detached the payload and managed to fly back into the Pakistan territory The three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were packed in tiffin boxes.

Sources said the drone could have targeted some vital installation in the area.

Jammu ADGP Mukesh Singh said the incident occurred 4-5 km inside the Indian territory in Kanachak area of Akhnoor. After BSF men opened fire at it, a police party was tasked with the search operation. “At around 11 pm in Dayaran area of Kanachak, cops saw the drone once again and fired gunshots towards it. The payload attached with the drone was brought down,” Singh said.

“The IEDs were deactivated and diffused through controlled explosion. A case has been registered,” the ADGP added.

DIG SPS Sandhu, BSF’s Jammu PRO, said the alert troops fired shots on hearing humming sound which was at an altitude of 800 metres.

On May 29, a Pakistani drone with seven grenades and Under Barrel Grenade Launcher and the same number of sticky bombs was shot down in Kathua district.

Magnetic IEDs