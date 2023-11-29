Drug abuse alarming in J&K: JD(U)

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 28

Vivek Bali, state general secretary of Janata Dal (United) said the figures of drug abuse in J&K are alarming, indicating that 7 or 8 per cent of UT’s population is now engaged in active substance abuse.

“It serves as a strong reminder to the government, concerned agencies, and society at large that they must confront this issue head-on,” he said. Bali said drugs abuse has become the most potent cause of insecurity in UT. “Our neighboring country is pushing drugs and their only objective is to destroy the future of our youth,” he said.

