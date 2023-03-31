Drug addict kills mother in Baramulla

PTI

Srinagar March 30

A drug addict allegedly killed his mother in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said on Thursday. The incident took place in Dangarpora area of Sopore township of the North Kashmir district Wednesday night, they said.

“The killing is a case of influence of drugs. The accused is a staunch drug addict. He has confessed to the murder,” a police officer said. A case has been registered and the probe is on, he added.