Drug addict kills mother in Baramulla

Srinagar March 30
A drug addict allegedly killed his mother in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said on Thursday. The incident took place in Dangarpora area of Sopore township of the North Kashmir district Wednesday night, they said.
“The killing is a case of influence of drugs. The accused is a staunch drug addict. He has confessed to the murder,” a police officer said. A case has been registered and the probe is on, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months; slams Centre, Punjab Government
Former PPCC chief says he would visit Sidhu Moosewala's hous...
Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case
Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...
Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed
Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...
Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar
Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot
Pune man who threatened to eliminate Sanjay Raut like Sidhu Moosewala arrested
Accused Rahul Talekar has no criminal background and claims ...