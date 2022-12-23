Drug addict’ kills three, including mother, in Kashmir

Srinagar, December 23
A drunken man allegedly killed his mother and two others by launching an assault on them in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Friday.
The man was allegedly under the influence of liquor when he attacked them.
Javaid Ahmad hit his mother with a heavy wooden stick while she was sleeping in her room in Aishmuqam area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
Three people -- including the mother of the assailant -- succumbed to the injuries suffered in the assault, while at least seven others were injured in the incident.
The deceased have been identified as Hafeeza, Ghulam Nabi and Mohammad Amin.
The injured have been taken to the local hospital for treatment.
The accused, who is reportedly a drug addict and alcoholic, has been arrested by police.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
World's first intranasal covid vacine to be available in India as booster dose from today
Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation had approved the...
States to undertake mock drill to ensure operational readiness of covid-dedicated facilities
An advisory in this regard will be issued by Union Health Mi...
China hospital data absent from WHO's latest covid reports, raising concern
WHO says gaps in data might be due to Chinese authorities si...
AAP announces Shelly Oberoi as Delhi mayoral candidate
The post of the mayor is reserved for a woman candidate for ...