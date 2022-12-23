Drug addict’ kills three, including mother, in Kashmir

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, December 23

A drunken man allegedly killed his mother and two others by launching an assault on them in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Friday.

The man was allegedly under the influence of liquor when he attacked them.

Javaid Ahmad hit his mother with a heavy wooden stick while she was sleeping in her room in Aishmuqam area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Three people -- including the mother of the assailant -- succumbed to the injuries suffered in the assault, while at least seven others were injured in the incident.

The deceased have been identified as Hafeeza, Ghulam Nabi and Mohammad Amin.

The injured have been taken to the local hospital for treatment.

The accused, who is reportedly a drug addict and alcoholic, has been arrested by police.