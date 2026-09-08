Drug addict trespasses into CM’s residence in Jammu, detained by security

In an incident that has raised security concerns, an alleged drug addict managed to enter the premises of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s official residence in Jammu.

Although Omar was not in Jammu when the incident occurred on Friday afternoon, security personnel guarding the residence detected the suspicious movement and detained the 21-year-old intruder, identified as Tilak Raj, before handing him over to the police.

Advertisement

The CM’s official residence is located on Wazarat Road in Jammu’s old city area. A hillside adjoining one side of the premises reportedly provided access to the intruder. Police have ruled out any terror angle in the incident.

Advertisement

SHO of Peer Mitha police station, Rattan Singh Rana, told The Tribune that the accused had entered the premises from the Gujjar Nagar side but was intercepted by security personnel.

“He entered the CM’s residence premises from the Gujjar Nagar side but was stopped by security officials. He was later granted bail,” the SHO said.

Advertisement

According to police, the accused, a resident of Reasi, had arrived in Jammu on September 3 and was subsequently detained by the Gujjar Nagar police post after allegedly being found under the influence of drugs. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against him, and his family was informed.

His father reached Jammu on September 4 to secure his release on bail and take him back to Reasi. However, while the father was arranging a local surety, the accused allegedly slipped away, climbed the hill adjoining the Chief Minister’s residence, and entered the premises. He was immediately detained by security personnel.