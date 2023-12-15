Drug peddler arrested in Reasi

PTI

Jammu, December 14

A 33-year-old notorious drug peddler was arrested under the Public Safety Act in Reasi district on Thursday, the police said. The drug peddler, named Amzad Hussain, alias Kaki, of Chack Bhagtha was arrested under the Public Safety Act (PSA) and has been sent to the sub-jail in Reasi, said a police officer.

Hussain allegedly engaged in organised illicit traffic of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances. The officer said Hussain's dossiers for the PSA were prepared and he was arrested by a team of the Katra police station after getting necessary detention orders from Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar. Hussain was warned to shun that path, the officer said, adding that he remained on a continuous mission of minting money by supplying banned drugs.

#Jammu #Reasi