Drug peddler arrested in Reasi

Jammu, December 14
A 33-year-old notorious drug peddler was arrested under the Public Safety Act in Reasi district on Thursday, the police said. The drug peddler, named Amzad Hussain, alias Kaki, of Chack Bhagtha was arrested under the Public Safety Act (PSA) and has been sent to the sub-jail in Reasi, said a police officer.
Hussain allegedly engaged in organised illicit traffic of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances. The officer said Hussain's dossiers for the PSA were prepared and he was arrested by a team of the Katra police station after getting necessary detention orders from Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar. Hussain was warned to shun that path, the officer said, adding that he remained on a continuous mission of minting money by supplying banned drugs.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard
The overall situation is being closely monitored in coordina...
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...
11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up
A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as ...