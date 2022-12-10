Drug peddler arrested with cannabis in Kishtwar

Jammu: An alleged drug peddler was arrested on Friday with cannabis in Kishtwar district, the police said. Chamail Singh was nabbed at Matti bridge during routine patrolling. While searching, 80-gram cannabis was seized from him. He was arrested and a case was registered against him, officials added. PTI
Houseboat festival organised to boost tourism in Srinagar
Jammu: To attract tourists to the Valley during the winter season, a houseboat festival was organised on the Dal Lake in Srinagar. The houseboats and shikaras were decorated. Cultural programmes were organised in shikaras. Kashmir Tourisim Director Haseeb Peer said the department had taken many initiatives to attract tourists. ANI
Mortar shells defused in Samba, Poonch
Jammu: Security forces detected and defused two live mortar shells in Samba and Poonch districts. One was found in Chak Faqira village in Samba which security personnel defused on Thursday evening. The second one was found along the Line of Control in Poonch’s Mendhar sector, the police said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid Pratibha Singh-Sukhwinder Sukhu tussle over Himachal Pradesh chief minister's post, Kangra leader emerges as probable consensus candidate
Congress won 10 of 15 seats in Kangra, MLAs are floating the...
Mohali-type 'rocket attack' at police station in Punjab's border Tarn Taran district, 10 cops were present in adjoining building
The police officials did not rule out the possibility of a t...
40-year-old Sikh woman stabbed to death in Canada’s British Columbia
Police say they found Harpreet Kaur suffering from multiple ...
Question mark on India-Pakistan cricketing ties as Jaishankar raises terrorism issue
The BCCI lately said India would not travel to Pakistan for ...