Drug peddler arrested with cannabis in Kishtwar

Jammu: An alleged drug peddler was arrested on Friday with cannabis in Kishtwar district, the police said. Chamail Singh was nabbed at Matti bridge during routine patrolling. While searching, 80-gram cannabis was seized from him. He was arrested and a case was registered against him, officials added. PTI

Houseboat festival organised to boost tourism in Srinagar

Jammu: To attract tourists to the Valley during the winter season, a houseboat festival was organised on the Dal Lake in Srinagar. The houseboats and shikaras were decorated. Cultural programmes were organised in shikaras. Kashmir Tourisim Director Haseeb Peer said the department had taken many initiatives to attract tourists. ANI

Mortar shells defused in Samba, Poonch

Jammu: Security forces detected and defused two live mortar shells in Samba and Poonch districts. One was found in Chak Faqira village in Samba which security personnel defused on Thursday evening. The second one was found along the Line of Control in Poonch’s Mendhar sector, the police said.