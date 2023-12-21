Drug peddler booked under PSA in Jammu

PTI

Jammu, December 20

A suspected drug peddler was arrested under the stringent Public Safety Act and sent to Central Jail-Kot Bhalwal on Wednesday, police said. Gurdit Singh alias Prince alias Pindi — a resident of Gangyal — was wanted for his alleged involvement in drug peddling and other criminal activities, a police official said.

Four cases have been registered against Singh since 2018 under various sections of the NDPS Act and the IPC at various police stations, he added.

The PSA allows detention without charge or trial for up to two years in some cases.

#Jammu