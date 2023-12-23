Drug peddler detained in Rajouri under PIT NDPS Act

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 22

Rajouri police on Friday detained a notorious drug peddler under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (PIT NDPS) Act. In an official statement, police said the drug peddler has been identified as Rohit Dutta, a resident of Siot in the district.

The accused has been lodged in district Jail Dhangri under the orders of Divisional Commissioner. “The individual is involved in multiple drug cases registered at different police stations over the past couple of years and used to manage bail from the court,” an official said.

The official said that the accused was repeatedly found engaged in anti-social activities and is a habitual drug smuggler, which is prejudicial to the maintenance of public order and posed serious threat to safety, security of lives and property of citizens particularly young generation from menace of drugs in Sundarbani-Nowshera axis and other parts of the district. The warrant of detention was executed by SHO Dharamsal.

