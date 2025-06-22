DT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Drug peddler detained in Rajouri

Drug peddler detained in Rajouri

PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 08:15 AM Jun 22, 2025 IST
Photo for representational use
A drug peddler was detained under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Saturday, the police said.

Sourab Kumar, a resident of Muradpur, has been involved in multiple cases of drug peddling and his detention under the Act is part of ongoing crackdown on drug smuggling to curb the spread of narcotics and safeguard the youth from the effects of drug abuse, a police spokesperson said.

Taking cognisance of his continuous involvement in illegal activities, the competent authority issued detention orders under the PIT-NDPS Act following which he was lodged in Jammu Jail, he said.

Meanwhile, a suspected drug peddler was arrested along with five grams of heroin near Hari Mohalla in Surankote area of Poonch district.

