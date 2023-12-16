Drug peddler held in Doda

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 15

The police have apprehended a drug peddler in Doda district. The police said accused Permod Kumar, a resident of Sisarwar in Bhagwah, had tried to flee from a police checkpoint on the Bhagwa-Dessa road. The checkpoint had been established after learning through reliable sources that the accused was carrying charas to sell the same. However, the accused started running when he came across the checkpoint. While trying to evade arrest, he threw the drug packet on the road.

He was arrested later. A case under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act has been registered at the Doda police station.

