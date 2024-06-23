Drug peddler held with 5.8 kg ganja in Jammu

PTI

Jammu, June 22

An alleged inter-state drug peddler was arrested and 5.8 kg ganja seized from his possession here, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

Shivshankar Kumar, a resident of Rampur Shamchand in Vaishali district of Bihar, was intercepted by a police party near Railway Pulley in the Narwal area of Jammu while he was moving with the contraband, the spokesman said. He has been arrested and booked under the NDPS Act.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bihar #Jammu