Drug peddler wanted in 2 cases arrested in Samba

Jammu, May 10
The Samba police have arrested a drug supplier, also an accused in an attempt to murder case.
The accused, identified as Mohammad Younas of Sarore Adda, has been arrested by a police team of Bari Brahmana. He was wanted in two different cases registered at Bari Brahmana police station in the district.
He has been arrested in a case registered under Sections 8, 21, 22, 25 and 29 of the NDPS Act and was also involved in an attack on a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team in Sarore Adda in 2023 after which a case was registered under Sections 307, 353, 147, 148 and 336 of the IPC and 4 and 25 of the Arms Act.
