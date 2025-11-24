Drug peddler’s house worth Rs 35L attached in Budgam

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday attached immovable property worth approximately Rs 35 lakh, belonging to a drug peddler, in the Budgam district, officials said.

A police spokesperson said the property — a double-storey house in the Magam area — belongs to Hilal Ahmad Mir, alias Hilal Galwan, who is accused in an NDPS case.

“Police have attached immovable property worth Rs 35 lakh (approximately) and a car belonging to the notorious drug peddler,” the spokesperson said.

According to the official, investigation revealed that the accused had raised the said property through “proceeds of illicit narcotics trafficking”.

“Following due legal procedures and on the basis of concrete evidence, the property and vehicle were formally seized under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act,” he added.

This action reinforces Jammu and Kashmir Police’s firm commitment and zero-tolerance policy towards drug trafficking and appealed to people to share any information related to drug-peddling, the official said.

