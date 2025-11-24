DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Drug peddler’s house worth Rs 35L attached in Budgam

Drug peddler’s house worth Rs 35L attached in Budgam

article_Author
PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 09:37 AM Nov 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday attached immovable property worth approximately Rs 35 lakh, belonging to a drug peddler, in the Budgam district, officials said.

Advertisement

A police spokesperson said the property — a double-storey house in the Magam area — belongs to Hilal Ahmad Mir, alias Hilal Galwan, who is accused in an NDPS case.

Advertisement

“Police have attached immovable property worth Rs 35 lakh (approximately) and a car belonging to the notorious drug peddler,” the spokesperson said.

Advertisement

According to the official, investigation revealed that the accused had raised the said property through “proceeds of illicit narcotics trafficking”.

“Following due legal procedures and on the basis of concrete evidence, the property and vehicle were formally seized under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act,” he added.

Advertisement

This action reinforces Jammu and Kashmir Police’s firm commitment and zero-tolerance policy towards drug trafficking and appealed to people to share any information related to drug-peddling, the official said.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashir Police on Saturday demolished several illegal constructions and retrieved 1.75 acres of land on the outskirts of Jammu

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts