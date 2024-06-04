Drug peddler’s properties worth Rs 2 cr seized in Jammu

Jammu, June 3
Continuing its action against drug peddlers, police in Jammu district on Monday confiscated the properties worh Rs 2 crore of a notorious drug smuggler.
The properties of the drug smuggler, who has been identified as Chirag Attri alias Chetan, a resident of Chak Jaralan of Bishnah, was confiscated under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act as a part of a drive against drug peddlers under ‘Operation Sanjeevani’.
“The accused is a habitual and repeated offender and several NDPS cases have been registered against him in the past and he has been recently detained under PIT NDPS,” an official said.
Police have attached three properties including a house, a commercial hall and a vehicle. “The action was taken under Sections 68-E, F of the NDPS Act of 1985 and is linked with different cases of NDPS Act registered against the above mentioned notorious drug peddler. The properties were identified as illegally acquired properties during the course of investigation/enquiry conducted by the police. The properties were prima facie acquired from the proceeds of illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances by the drug peddler,” the official informed.
Presently, the said notorious drug peddler is detained under PIT NDPS Act issued by the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu under three cases in separate police stations.
Police have urged the locals to come forward with any information regarding drug peddling in their neighborhood and warned that any person found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt strictly as per law.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Counting for 542 seats gets under way; NDA ahead in early trends
Trends: NDA 300; INDIA 211; Others 32
Punjab Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Congress-6, AAP-4; Amritpal Singh leads from Khadoor Sahib, Badal from Bathinda
AAP-4, Congress-7, BJP-0, SAD-1, Indipendent 1 (Khadoor Sahi...
Haryana Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Congress leads on 5 seats, BJP on 4
Congress 5, BJP 4, AAP 1
Himachal Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP leads in all 4 seats; Kangana Ranaut ahead of Vikramaditya Singh in Mandi
BJP-3, Congress-1; BJP Sudhir Sharma leading in Dharamasala ...
Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Early leads for Congress's Manish Tewari
Congress leading in Chandigarh