Drug peddler’s properties worth Rs 2 cr seized in Jammu

Jammu, June 3

Continuing its action against drug peddlers, police in Jammu district on Monday confiscated the properties worh Rs 2 crore of a notorious drug smuggler.

The properties of the drug smuggler, who has been identified as Chirag Attri alias Chetan, a resident of Chak Jaralan of Bishnah, was confiscated under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act as a part of a drive against drug peddlers under ‘Operation Sanjeevani’.

“The accused is a habitual and repeated offender and several NDPS cases have been registered against him in the past and he has been recently detained under PIT NDPS,” an official said.

Police have attached three properties including a house, a commercial hall and a vehicle. “The action was taken under Sections 68-E, F of the NDPS Act of 1985 and is linked with different cases of NDPS Act registered against the above mentioned notorious drug peddler. The properties were identified as illegally acquired properties during the course of investigation/enquiry conducted by the police. The properties were prima facie acquired from the proceeds of illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances by the drug peddler,” the official informed.

Presently, the said notorious drug peddler is detained under PIT NDPS Act issued by the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu under three cases in separate police stations.

Police have urged the locals to come forward with any information regarding drug peddling in their neighborhood and warned that any person found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt strictly as per law.

