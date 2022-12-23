 Drug smuggling racket busted in Kashmir, 5 cops among 17 arrested : The Tribune India

Drug smuggling racket busted in Kashmir, 5 cops among 17 arrested

Srinagar, December 23

In a major success in its anti-narcotic campaign, the J&K Police on Friday busted a big drug smuggling and peddling racket in Kupwara and Baramulla districts.

Police said 17 persons, including five policemen, a political activist, a contractor and a local shopkeeper have been arrested from Kupwara and Baramulla districts in this narcotics smuggling racket that had its origin in Pakistan.

"Muhammad Waseem Najar, a poultry shop owner belonging to Darzipura village of Kupwara district, was arrested after recovery of some narcotic quantity from his house.

"After investigation, Waseem admitted to be part of a big group of drug peddlers and disclosed names of some of his associates belonging to Kupwara district and Uri area of district Baramulla.

"In subsequent raids, 16 more persons were arrested, including five policemen, a political activist, a contractor and others. Policemen arrested were working as SPOs in the department.

"Ongoing investigation has exposed the direct involvement of Pakistan-based terrorist handlers in pumping narcotics into the Valley with the objective to destroy the local youth and their future.

"Shakir Ali Khan, a Pakistan-based terrorist handler originally belonging to Keran in Kupwara district has surfaced to be the main supplier of narcotics to his son Tahmeed Khan on this side of the Line of Control (LoC).

"On Tahmeed's confession and disclosure, two packets weighing close to 2 kgs of heroin-like narcotic substance have been recovered. Tahmeed used to transport it to Kupwara to sell it among his other arrested associates to earn huge amounts of money.

"Tahmeed's father Shakir Ali Khan first crossed the LoC in early 1990s to join terrorist ranks. After obtaining training in illegal arms and ammunition, Shakir infiltrated back and remained one of the top active terrorists of the Hizbul outfit in the Keran area.

"Shakir then again crossed over to Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

"He is presently working as a top terrorist handler involved in pushing arms, ammunition and narcotics into Kashmir Valley.

"During the last three months, about 5 kgs of narcotics valued at Rs 5 crore have been pumped into the market by the module headed by Tahmeed Khan.

"Of this quantity, about 2 kgs have been recovered during the investigation. About one kg has been peddled among the drug peddlers and addicts and about 2 kgs remain to be traced," police said.

IANS

