DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Drug trafficker who escaped NCB custody in Jammu arrested in Punjab

Drug trafficker who escaped NCB custody in Jammu arrested in Punjab

Was caught following a three-day manhunt involving multiple agencies

article_Author
Arjun Sharma
Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:58 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Accused Aqib Bashir, a resident of Kakapora in Pulwama district.
Advertisement
A drug trafficker with alleged interstate links, who escaped from the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Jammu earlier this week, was arrested in Punjab's Jalandhar district following a three-day manhunt involving multiple agencies.

The accused, Aqib Bashir, a resident of Kakapora in Pulwama district, had been arrested on September 3 and later escaped from the NCB's Narwal office in Jammu during the intervening night of September 6 and 7.

Advertisement

A senior NCB official said the arrest was made following a sustained operation carried out jointly by the NCB and the police forces of Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.

Advertisement

"Prompt coordination and intelligence-sharing among the NCB, J&K Police and Punjab Police led to the successful apprehension of the accused," the official said.

Investigators said Bashir travelled to Jalandhar via Pathankot after fleeing Jammu. He initially evaded search teams by hiding in a forested area near the Fruit Mandi in Jammu under the cover of darkness.

Advertisement

To avoid detection, he reportedly shaved his beard, changed his clothes and altered his appearance before taking shelter with contacts in Jalandhar.

"Continuous intelligence inputs and coordinated field operations enabled the agencies to track and narrow down his location," the official said.

The accused was arrested by teams from the NCB units of Jammu, Amritsar and Chandigarh, in coordination with Punjab Police, while he was allegedly preparing to move towards Delhi.

"The successful operation reflects effective inter-agency coordination, real-time intelligence-sharing and sustained efforts on the ground," the official added.

Bashir is believed to be linked to a narcotics network operating across Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. Since his arrest on September 3, five persons associated with the syndicate have been taken into custody.

The network allegedly operated in several locations, including Ludhiana and Ferozepur in Punjab, and Pulwama and Jammu in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts