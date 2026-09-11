Drug trafficker who escaped NCB custody in Jammu arrested in Punjab

The accused, Aqib Bashir, a resident of Kakapora in Pulwama district, had been arrested on September 3 and later escaped from the NCB's Narwal office in Jammu during the intervening night of September 6 and 7.

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A senior NCB official said the arrest was made following a sustained operation carried out jointly by the NCB and the police forces of Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.

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"Prompt coordination and intelligence-sharing among the NCB, J&K Police and Punjab Police led to the successful apprehension of the accused," the official said.

Investigators said Bashir travelled to Jalandhar via Pathankot after fleeing Jammu. He initially evaded search teams by hiding in a forested area near the Fruit Mandi in Jammu under the cover of darkness.

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To avoid detection, he reportedly shaved his beard, changed his clothes and altered his appearance before taking shelter with contacts in Jalandhar.

"Continuous intelligence inputs and coordinated field operations enabled the agencies to track and narrow down his location," the official said.

The accused was arrested by teams from the NCB units of Jammu, Amritsar and Chandigarh, in coordination with Punjab Police, while he was allegedly preparing to move towards Delhi.

"The successful operation reflects effective inter-agency coordination, real-time intelligence-sharing and sustained efforts on the ground," the official added.

Bashir is believed to be linked to a narcotics network operating across Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. Since his arrest on September 3, five persons associated with the syndicate have been taken into custody.

The network allegedly operated in several locations, including Ludhiana and Ferozepur in Punjab, and Pulwama and Jammu in Jammu and Kashmir.