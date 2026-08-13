Drugs in Jammu: Arrests up, but handlers still out of police reach

While the increasing number of drug-related arrests by police in the Jammu division indicates that the crackdown against the menace has intensified, it also raises the question of whether enforcement agencies are denting the network or merely catching those at the lowest rung.

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Police often announce arrests of drug peddlers and seizures of narcotics in different areas of the region. Such actions are vital, as each consignment seized by police and taken off the streets potentially prevents drugs from reaching users, mostly youth in Jammu. However, the supply chain extends beyond Jammu and has alleged links to suppliers in Pakistan and neighbouring Punjab.

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Arresting a courier can address only part of the problem, as other couriers may complete the task for a supplier who remains beyond the reach of local police. On the other hand, a local peddler may also have limited knowledge of the supply chain, as couriers are often not informed about the complete network.

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The person controlling the courier network and the one coordinating the transaction of money may be located in different areas, while the ultimate handler could be sitting across the border. This is why the final measure of Jammu Police’s anti-drug operations cannot simply be the number of arrests or kilograms of narcotics seized.

The major question is how many investigations into drug seizure cases have moved beyond the peddlers and how many financial trails have been followed by investigating agencies.

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A drug network spanning J&K, Punjab and Pakistan cannot be tackled by local police alone. It requires intelligence sharing between the police forces of different states, the Border Security Force and central agencies. The objective should be to connect individual cases and identify patterns, suppliers, communication networks and transactions, besides the mode of transportation used to move drugs into Indian states.

Police might achieve limited success through raids and the arrest of multiple peddlers, but dismantling a well-oiled network requires patience. Investigators have to establish the financial operations, transportation routes and supply chain of the entire network to destroy it from the root.

Unless the money trail, communication links and cross-border connections are systematically pursued, the arrests may do little more than create vacancies that the network can quickly fill.

For Jammu’s anti-drug campaign to deliver lasting results, enforcement agencies will have to move from case-by-case seizures to sustained network-based investigations. Breaking the chain at its source, rather than repeatedly catching those at its lowest rung, will determine whether the crackdown can make a lasting dent in the region’s drug trade.