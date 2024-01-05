Dry spell delays mulberry plantation in Udhampur

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 4

Owing to the continuing dry spell in Udhampur, the plantation of mulberry has been delayed in the district.

District Sericulture Officer Rajiv Gupta said the usual distribution of approximately 1.10 lakh mulberry plants to farmers annually has been affected this year due to the prolonged dry conditions.

He highlighted the absence of rain for an extended period, leading to significant ground dryness. The lack of resources for plant irrigation further complicates the situation. He emphasised the potential negative impact on plant survival rates, stating that rain after plantation significantly enhances survival, but the prevailing dry spell may adversely affect it this time.

“This delay in mulberry plantation poses a threat to mulberry production in the district, which plays a crucial role in silk production. The reduced number of mulberry plants is expected to directly impact silk production,” Gupta said.

Despite these challenges, Gupta assured that the district administration is actively engaged in minimising the impact of the dry spell on mulberry production.

