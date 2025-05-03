Dy CM inspects progress on development works at Rajouri

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Chowdhary today visited the PWD Dak Bunglow in Nowshera of Rajouri to inspect the progress on construction work being executed.

The visit aimed to evaluate the progress on ongoing developmental works, especially the conference hall at the Nowshera Dak Bunglow.

During his visit, the Deputy CM was apprised that the estimated cost of the project is Rs 2.49 crore and it will be completed by year end.

Chowdhary inspected the quality of construction works and directed the executing agencies to expedite the pace of progress while maintaining high standards in work execution.

Highlighting the significance of infrastructure development, he directed the officials to ensure strict adherence to deadlines besides addressing any bottlenecks hindering the timely completion of projects.

“Quality should not be compromised at any cost, as these projects are pivotal for overall development of the region and well-being of the people,” Choudhary remarked.

The Deputy Chief Minister called for regular monitoring and evaluation of ongoing works to ensure transparency and accountability.