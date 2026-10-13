Dy CM promises swift relief, restoration following record rainfall in Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Monday expressed concern after record-breaking rainfall and flooding caused extensive damage across Jammu city, assuring swift relief and restoration of damaged infrastructure.

Jammu received 185.6 mm of rainfall in just three hours from 8.30 am on Sunday, smashing its 71-year-old October record of 160 mm set in 1955. The downpour claimed two lives, including that of a woman, and caused extensive damage to infrastructure and private vehicles across the city.

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Expressing concern over the extensive damage to residential areas and public infrastructure, the deputy chief minister said the government was assessing the losses and coordinating with the concerned authorities to expedite repairs to damaged roads, drains, lanes and culverts.

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“Reports on the extent of the damage are being obtained from the concerned departments and the commissioner of the Jammu Municipal Corporation to ensure that repair and restoration work is undertaken at the earliest,” Choudhary told reporters here.

The deputy chief minister assured the public that the government would make every effort to compensate affected residents for their losses as soon as possible.

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He also expressed concern over the reports of a young woman being swept away by floodwaters in the Domana area of Jammu, expressing hope for her safe recovery.

The 27-year-old woman, Rukhsana Kousar, was swept away by flash floods in the Raipur area of Domana while attempting to save her husband, Mohd Kaleem, who was caught in the deluge as he tried to move his car to a safer location, early Sunday.

Police personnel, along with State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams and local volunteers, have been conducting an intensive search operation for the second consecutive day to trace the missing woman, officials said.

The deputy chief minister said the government was committed to addressing the difficulties faced by residents and restoring normalcy in the flood-affected areas as quickly as possible.