DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / e-Challans can’t operate in isolation from law: Bar Assn

e-Challans can’t operate in isolation from law: Bar Assn

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:52 AM Oct 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
For representation only
Advertisement

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, Jammu, (JKHCBAJ), on Monday raised concern regarding the recent amendments and policy changes concerning the electronic traffic challan system under the Motor Vehicles Law.

The association, while acknowledging the importance of effective traffic regulation, road safety and responsible enforcement of traffic laws, expressed concern over the manner in which the new e-challan mechanism is being implemented and its potential impact upon ordinary citizens, vehicle owners and drivers.

Advertisement

President K Nirmal Kotwal, along with Baldev Singh (vice-president), Pardeep Majotra (general secretary), Anshu Mahajan (joint secretary), Rahul Aggarwal (treasurer), emphasised that technological advancement in traffic enforcement must go hand in hand with transparency, accountability, procedural fairness and adequate safeguards for the rights of citizens.

Advertisement

The JKHCBAJ further stressed that an enforcement mechanism, however technologically advanced, cannot operate in isolation from the fundamental principles of natural justice and due process of law. Citizens must have a meaningful and accessible opportunity to know the basis of an alleged violation, contest an incorrect challan, seek appropriate correction or review, and obtain an effective remedy wherever an error has occurred.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts