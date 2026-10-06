e-Challans can’t operate in isolation from law: Bar Assn

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, Jammu, (JKHCBAJ), on Monday raised concern regarding the recent amendments and policy changes concerning the electronic traffic challan system under the Motor Vehicles Law.

The association, while acknowledging the importance of effective traffic regulation, road safety and responsible enforcement of traffic laws, expressed concern over the manner in which the new e-challan mechanism is being implemented and its potential impact upon ordinary citizens, vehicle owners and drivers.

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President K Nirmal Kotwal, along with Baldev Singh (vice-president), Pardeep Majotra (general secretary), Anshu Mahajan (joint secretary), Rahul Aggarwal (treasurer), emphasised that technological advancement in traffic enforcement must go hand in hand with transparency, accountability, procedural fairness and adequate safeguards for the rights of citizens.

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The JKHCBAJ further stressed that an enforcement mechanism, however technologically advanced, cannot operate in isolation from the fundamental principles of natural justice and due process of law. Citizens must have a meaningful and accessible opportunity to know the basis of an alleged violation, contest an incorrect challan, seek appropriate correction or review, and obtain an effective remedy wherever an error has occurred.