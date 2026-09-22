eacher accused in rape and death case of Kishtwar girl dismissed from service

The action against the accused teacher, Khalid Hussain, was taken by the government under Article 311(2)(b) of the Constitution, the officials said.

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The teenager was allegedly raped by her school teacher, currently in judicial custody, over several months. She died on August 20 during a pregnancy termination procedure.

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According to an order issued by the school education department on Monday, Hussain, teacher at Government Middle School Bumalpora, Gurinalla, Zone Inderwal, Kishtwar, has been dismissed from service.

The order said the competent authority, after considering the facts and material on record, was satisfied that the case warranted imposition of the major penalty of dismissal.

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The government said holding a regular departmental inquiry was not reasonably practicable in the circumstances and described the case as falling under the category of "rarest of the rare cases".

The school education department said the dismissal was aimed at ensuring accountability of school staff and reiterated the government's commitment to the safety and protection of children in educational institutions.

The criminal investigation and trial in the matter will be pursued by the concerned law-enforcement authorities in accordance with law.