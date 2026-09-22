DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / eacher accused in rape and death case of Kishtwar girl dismissed from service

eacher accused in rape and death case of Kishtwar girl dismissed from service

Action against the accused teacher taken under Article 311(2)(b) of the Constitution

article_Author
PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 01:40 AM Sep 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representation. Image credit/iStock
Advertisement
The Jammu and Kashmir government has dismissed a government school teacher from service with immediate effect in connection with the rape and subsequent death of a 15-year-old girl in Kishtwar district, officials said on Monday.

The action against the accused teacher, Khalid Hussain, was taken by the government under Article 311(2)(b) of the Constitution, the officials said.

Advertisement

The teenager was allegedly raped by her school teacher, currently in judicial custody, over several months. She died on August 20 during a pregnancy termination procedure.

Advertisement

According to an order issued by the school education department on Monday, Hussain, teacher at Government Middle School Bumalpora, Gurinalla, Zone Inderwal, Kishtwar, has been dismissed from service.

The order said the competent authority, after considering the facts and material on record, was satisfied that the case warranted imposition of the major penalty of dismissal.

Advertisement

The government said holding a regular departmental inquiry was not reasonably practicable in the circumstances and described the case as falling under the category of "rarest of the rare cases".

The school education department said the dismissal was aimed at ensuring accountability of school staff and reiterated the government's commitment to the safety and protection of children in educational institutions.

The criminal investigation and trial in the matter will be pursued by the concerned law-enforcement authorities in accordance with law.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts