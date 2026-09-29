Early warning network planned for 68 risky glacial lakes in J&K

Responding to a question by MLA Tanvir Sadiq in the Legislative Assembly, the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction said the University of Kashmir has mapped 616 glacial lakes spread over 28.62 sq km in 12 districts. Of these, 68 have been classified as Potentially Dangerous Glacial Lakes (PDGLs) based on criteria laid down by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

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The government acknowledged that rising global temperatures, accelerated glacier melt and the expansion of glacial lakes have increased the risk of GLOFs in parts of the UT, particularly in districts such as Kishtwar, Ganderbal, Kulgam and Anantnag.

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To address the threat, a dedicated core committee has been constituted to undertake studies and recommend measures for high-risk glacial lakes. The committee has categorised 24 priority lakes into Categories A, B and C based on 17 risk parameters.

The House was informed that the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) has been nominated as the lead technical agency for designing and implementing an indigenous GIS-based GLOF early warning system in Jammu and Kashmir.

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The government further said that a UT-level Focused GLOF Monitoring Committee (FGMC), headed by the Principal Secretary, Home Department, was constituted on April 4, 2024, to oversee glacial lake surveillance, satellite-based monitoring, field expeditions and risk mitigation measures.

District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs) have been directed to prepare district-specific GLOF action plans, including downstream risk assessments, mitigation strategies and emergency response mechanisms. The authorities have also been tasked with mapping vulnerable villages, hamlets and critical infrastructure and identifying safe evacuation sites.

Reacting to the government's response, Tanvir Sadiq said, "I raised an important question on the growing threat of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods in J&K. The government has confirmed that 616 glacial lakes have been identified, 68 classified as potentially dangerous, with a dedicated monitoring committee, early-warning systems, satellite surveillance, automatic weather stations, water-level sensors and district-level GLOF action plans being put in place."

The MLA stressed the need for time-bound implementation of mitigation measures, real-time alert systems and preparedness of downstream communities. "When it comes to GLOFs, early warning can save lives," he said.