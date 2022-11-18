EC independent body, no interference by govt: Kiren Rijiju

Srinagar, November 17

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said the Election Commission (EC) was an independent body and while the government provided help to the poll panel for smooth functioning, it didn’t make anyone “dance” to its tunes.

Speaking to reporters in Anantnag district, the minister also said the media didn’t talk about the development that had taken place in Jammu and Kashmir as a result of the District Development Council elections but only about Assembly polls. DDC elections were held in J&K in 2020, a year after the erstwhile state lost its special status following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution and was divided into two UTs.

Responding to a question about the Opposition’s charge that the EC had been acting on the directions of the government and the BJP, Rijiju said the poll panel had been impartial and independent. “The Election Commission is an impartial, transparent, empowered and independent body,” the Union Minister said.

The government’s role in the Election Commission, he said, was limited to making arrangements for its smooth functioning. “The government provides help to the Election Commission because without government’s help neither the courts nor any other institution can function. It is the duty of the government to make arrangements so that these institutions can function but we do not make anyone dance to our tunes,” he added.

Asked when Assembly elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir, Rijiju said they would be held at the right time. — PTI

