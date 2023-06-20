ECI to take call on J&K polls, says minister

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 19

Senior BJP leader and Minister of State (MoS) in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Jitendra Singh today reiterated that the decision to hold Assembly polls in J&K was the prerogative of the Election Commission. “As far as the party is concerned, it has always been ready to face the electoral challenge,” he said.

“When to hold elections in J&K is to be decided by the Election Commission and you should direct questions in this regard to the poll panel,” Singh said while replying to questions in this regard at a press conference he held at the party headquarters here.

Singh also said that the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre had created ample opportunities for the youth to get employment in the country.