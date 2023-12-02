ED arrests bank ex-chairman in Rs 250-cr money laundering case

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, December 1

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has apprehended Mohammad Shafi Dar, the former chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Cooperative Bank, in connection with a money laundering case amounting to Rs 250 crore. The arrest comes after a thorough investigation into fraudulent activities involving Dar and other key figures. Dar was taken into custody alongside Mohammad Hilal A Mir, identified as the chairman of the River Jhelum Cooperative Housing Building Society, described as a “fictitious” firm. Both individuals are set to appear before a special court as part of the ongoing legal proceedings, according to officials familiar with the matter.

Procedure not followed: Probe According to the Anti-Corruption Bureau’s probe, one Hilal Ahmed Mir, said to be chairman of the fictitious River Jhelum Cooperative Housing Building Society, filed an application to the Department of Co-operative Societies, seeking directions to the J&K Co-operative Bank Ltd for Rs 300 crores as financial assistance.

The bank sanctioned Rs 223 crores without adhering to any codal formalities, such as balance sheet, account business, PAN number, Income Tax returns, etc.

The ED’s action follows searches conducted on Thursday, including at Dar’s residence, resulting in the recovery of substantial incriminating evidence related to the money laundering case. The alleged fraud was executed under the guise of the “fictitious” River Jhelum Cooperative Housing Building Society. Conducted by the ED’s office in Srinagar, the raids were authorised under the powers granted to the agency by the Prevention of Money Laundering Act for search and seizure purposes.

This development follows an earlier chargesheet filed in August 2020 by the Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) against Mir, Dar and others. The charges included offences under the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The ACB’s investigation revealed that Mir had submitted an application to the Secretary of Cooperatives, Administration Department of Cooperative Societies, seeking financial assistance from the J&K Cooperative Bank. The funds, amounting to Rs 300 crore, were purportedly intended for the acquisition of 37.5 acres of land on the outskirts of Srinagar for constructing a satellite township.

However, the ACB discovered that the Rs 223-crore loan, sanctioned by the J&K Cooperative Bank in Srinagar, lacked proper procedural adherence, bypassing codal formalities and critical documentation.

Further inquiry disclosed that the River Jhelum Cooperative House Building Society was not registered with the Registrar of Cooperative Societies. In collaboration with Dar and others, Mir allegedly fabricated a fake registration certificate for the society, leading to the approval of the loan.

The investigation also revealed that the disbursed loan amount was directed to the accounts of landowners without the land being mortgaged to the bank. The ACB successfully traced and froze Rs 187 crore related to the misappropriation.

Thursday’s ED searches indicate continued scrutiny into the financial irregularities, shedding light on the extensive efforts to unravel the money laundering network and hold those involved accountable.

