 ED arrests bank ex-chairman in Rs 250-cr money laundering case : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • ED arrests bank ex-chairman in Rs 250-cr money laundering case

ED arrests bank ex-chairman in Rs 250-cr money laundering case

ED arrests bank ex-chairman in Rs 250-cr money laundering case

Photo for representation. File photo



Our Correspondent

Srinagar, December 1

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has apprehended Mohammad Shafi Dar, the former chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Cooperative Bank, in connection with a money laundering case amounting to Rs 250 crore. The arrest comes after a thorough investigation into fraudulent activities involving Dar and other key figures. Dar was taken into custody alongside Mohammad Hilal A Mir, identified as the chairman of the River Jhelum Cooperative Housing Building Society, described as a “fictitious” firm. Both individuals are set to appear before a special court as part of the ongoing legal proceedings, according to officials familiar with the matter.

Procedure not followed: Probe

  • According to the Anti-Corruption Bureau’s probe, one Hilal Ahmed Mir, said to be chairman of the fictitious River Jhelum Cooperative Housing Building Society, filed an application to the Department of Co-operative Societies, seeking directions to the J&K Co-operative Bank Ltd for Rs 300 crores as financial assistance.
  • The bank sanctioned Rs 223 crores without adhering to any codal formalities, such as balance sheet, account business, PAN number, Income Tax returns, etc.

The ED’s action follows searches conducted on Thursday, including at Dar’s residence, resulting in the recovery of substantial incriminating evidence related to the money laundering case. The alleged fraud was executed under the guise of the “fictitious” River Jhelum Cooperative Housing Building Society. Conducted by the ED’s office in Srinagar, the raids were authorised under the powers granted to the agency by the Prevention of Money Laundering Act for search and seizure purposes.

This development follows an earlier chargesheet filed in August 2020 by the Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) against Mir, Dar and others. The charges included offences under the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The ACB’s investigation revealed that Mir had submitted an application to the Secretary of Cooperatives, Administration Department of Cooperative Societies, seeking financial assistance from the J&K Cooperative Bank. The funds, amounting to Rs 300 crore, were purportedly intended for the acquisition of 37.5 acres of land on the outskirts of Srinagar for constructing a satellite township.

However, the ACB discovered that the Rs 223-crore loan, sanctioned by the J&K Cooperative Bank in Srinagar, lacked proper procedural adherence, bypassing codal formalities and critical documentation.

Further inquiry disclosed that the River Jhelum Cooperative House Building Society was not registered with the Registrar of Cooperative Societies. In collaboration with Dar and others, Mir allegedly fabricated a fake registration certificate for the society, leading to the approval of the loan.

The investigation also revealed that the disbursed loan amount was directed to the accounts of landowners without the land being mortgaged to the bank. The ACB successfully traced and froze Rs 187 crore related to the misappropriation.

Thursday’s ED searches indicate continued scrutiny into the financial irregularities, shedding light on the extensive efforts to unravel the money laundering network and hold those involved accountable.

#Enforcement Directorate #Jammu #Kashmir #Srinagar


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Centre defends MHA's decision to extend BSF's jurisdiction in Punjab to 50 km

2
Punjab

Punjab farmers reject Rs 11 sugarcane SAP hike hours after CM Bhagwant Mann calls it a 'shagun'

3
India

'Absolutely inhumane and unconscionable': Indian student beaten, forced into labour for months in US

4
Punjab

Court summons Bikram Majithia's MLA wife Ganieve Majithia

5
Himachal

Lt Gen Manjinder Singh takes over as GOC-in-C, Army Training Command

6
India

48 schools in Bengaluru receive bomb threat; students, staff evacuated

7
Sports

No electricity at stadium in Raipur hosting India vs Australia T20 today; bill of Rs 3.16 crore not paid

8
India

RAW faces West hostility as US bats for stronger ties

9
Entertainment

Sunny Deol's heartfelt applause: 'My little brother Bobby shakes the world' in 'Animal'

10
Sports

Mitchell Marsh breaks his silence over 'controversial' act of resting feet on World Cup trophy

Don't Miss

View All
On Air India Amritsar to London flight , video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral
Trending

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

State witnesses season’s first widespread snowfall
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh witnesses season's first widespread snowfall

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever
Chandigarh

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer
Chandigarh

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

NASA to send Indian to space station, says ISRO’s Somanath
India

NASA to send Indian to International Space Station, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Tunnel rescue: ‘Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga’
India

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: 'Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga'

Haryana's whiz kid strikes jackpot, wins Rs 1 crore in ‘KBC 15'
Haryana

Haryana's whizkid wins Rs 1 crore at 'KBC 15'

Woman takes on shooters during attack on her son
Haryana

Bhiwani woman takes on shooters with broom during attack on her son

Top News

US senators ask Biden to impose China travel ban after respiratory illness cases

US senators ask Biden to impose China travel ban after respiratory illness cases

3 Khalistan supporters in New Zealand sentenced for plot to kill Kiwi radio host Harnek Singh

3 Khalistan supporters in New Zealand sentenced for plot to kill Kiwi radio host Harnek Singh

Sarvjeet Sidhu, pleaded guilty to attempted murder, while Su...

Heavy fighting continues in Gaza, Israel says Hamas command centres hit

Heavy fighting continues in Gaza, Israel says Hamas command centres hit

The temporary ceasefire, which was initially reached on Nove...

Over 10 pc of students suffer from active cases of AIDS in Tripura

Over 10 pc of students suffer from active cases of AIDS in Tripura

Tripura has reported a total of 5,269 cases of HIV/AIDS, wit...

RAW faces West hostility as US bats for stronger ties

RAW faces West hostility as US bats for stronger ties


Cities

View All

Three suspects arrested for murder bid in Ranjit Avenue

Amritsar: Three suspects arrested for murder bid in Ranjit Avenue

Two nabbed with 210-gm heroin

Arvind Kejriwal's Punjab visit today, farm unions not on same page over blockades

Another recovery agent robbed of Rs 1.25 lakh

Protest over contaminated water supply, choked sewer

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Muktsar man Diljeet Brar elected Speaker in Canada’s Manitoba Assembly

Poor drainage bane of Zirakpur

Poor drainage bane of Zirakpur

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation in dock for flooding of High Court premises

High Court: Human nature’s rebellion against graft sparks hope

Military Literature Festival: Spreading awareness on national security

1,260 vehicles scrapped at Chandigarh's Industrial Area centre in 7 months

Delhi continues to reel under pollution, AQI recorded at 372

Delhi continues to reel under pollution, AQI recorded at 372

Delhi L-G gives nod to 83 more establishments to operate 24x7

Principal Secy pulled up over poor state of roads

Atishi writes to Centre flagging 'irregularities' in 12 DU colleges

'Mai Bhi Kejriwal' campaign begins

Make sugar mills operational: Cane farmers to Punjab govt

Make sugar mills operational: Cane farmers to Punjab govt

Ahead of Jalandhar MC elections, 3 AAP leaders get new responsibilities

'Our Iraqi employer stripped us, kept us locked in washrooms'

Voter registration camps across Jalandhar district from today

Akalis urge Governor to recommend CBI probe into Sultanpur Lodhi gurdwara attack

Lone Delhi flight operated 28 days in 3 months, Centre pulls up carrier

Lone Delhi flight operated 28 days in 3 months, Centre pulls up carrier

Play proactive role in war against AIDS: Health Minister to youth

Dengue stings 9 more

Always try to act strict against criminals: CP

Gangster Sanjeev received six gunshots, Gopi 2, says autopsy

2 student factions of Punjabi varsity again at loggerheads

Patiala: 2 student factions of Punjabi University again at loggerheads

Prisoners to run fuel station in Patiala

Samana to get new bus terminus soon

Three nabbed for theft, over 1kg gold, 1kg silver recovered

PSMSU protest enters 25th day