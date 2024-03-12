ED attaches assets worth Rs 4.81 crore in bank fraud case

ANI

New Delhi, March 11

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached immovable properties in Jammu and Kashmir worth Rs 4.81 crore of four individuals, including two jewellers and two engaged in tours and travels service, for their links to a bank fraud case.

The attached properties are in the form of 18 kanal of land and building which pertains to Isfaq Ahmad Zargar of Nikha Ornaments (12.5 marla), Khalil Ahmad Mughal of JK Gold Jewelry (14 Kanal 16 Marla), Md Asaraf Dev of Raf Raf Tours and Travel (1 Kanal 12 Marla) and Md Sayed Kaushar Niyazi of Sayed Tours and Travels (17 Marla).

ED’s Srinagar Zonal office provisionally attached these immovable properties as part of its investigation initiated on the basis of FIRs registered by Maisuma Police Station in Srinagar against these persons and others for causing loss to the tune of Rs 5.59 crore to Canara Bank, Budshah Chawk Branch, Srinagar.

A chargesheet by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in this case is yet to be filed before the Court of Law.

“ED investigation revealed that in 2014, the above named borrowers along with 26 other borrowers in connivance of MN Doley, the then branch manager, Canara Bank, availed cash credit loans totalling to the tune of Rs 30 crore in the names of non-existent proprietorship entities on the basis of forged and fake documents. Later, the borrowers siphoned off the same after routing the loan proceeds through various bank accounts of other entities/persons ultimately utilising the funds for personal benefits contrary to its projected purpose of business,” ED said in a statement.

“All the loans granted by MN Doley became NPA since 2016 and caused huge loss of public money held in Canara Bank, Budhsah Chawk, Srinagar,” added the federal agency.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Enforcement Directorate #Jammu #Kashmir