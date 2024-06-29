ED attaches house worth Rs 1.5 crore in PMLA case

New Delhi, June 28
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it has attached a house located in Srinagar’s Bemina valued at Rs 1.5 crore as part of a money laundering investigation linked to alleged drugs trade being used to fund terrorist activities in J&K.
The action has been taken against the accused Abdul Momin Peer, the ED said in a statement. The money laundering case stems from an FIR and chargesheet filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Peer.
Peer was arrested with six kg of heroin and cash amount of Rs 20 lakh by the J&K Police during the course of checking at a checkpoint. Moreover, Rs 1.15 crore and 15 kg heroin were also seized from his relatives and associates by the NIA, the ED said.
Peer, the agency alleged, “in collusion with” his relatives and associates was involved in illegal drug trade for the purpose of furtherance of terror activities. A residential house in Bemina, Srinagar, was identified as proceeds of crime generated out of the illegal drug trade , it said. The agency issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach the house.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Roof collapses at Delhi airport after heavy rain; 1 dead, 6 hurt
Govt orders probe | Over 100 flights cancelled | All airport...
Congress slams Centre over Delhi airport roof collapse
Party blames it on corruption, criminal negligence
Terminal 1 at Delhi airport shut, traffic diverted to T 2&3
24x7 war room to be set up under supervision of Civil Aviati...
Delhi faces rain fury, records highest downpour in 88 years
Deluge claims 4 lives in Delhi
Ready for discussion on NEET: Minister after Opposition stalls Lok Sabha
Not allowed to speak, govt avoiding key issue: Rahul